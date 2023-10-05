Government takes strides to improve sanitation

In acknowledgment of the sanitation challenges facing the country, the Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform (MALWR), Calle Schlettwein, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing sanitation efforts for the betterment of citizens’ health, dignity, and overall quality of life.

Addressing attendees at the inaugural Regional Water Symposium, Schlettwein highlighted the substantial progress made in bolstering sanitation access across Namibia.

A pivotal focus has been the revision of the National Sanitation and Hygiene Strategy, approved by the Cabinet in October 2022. This revamped strategy sets forth ambitious goals to ensure that 67% of the population enjoys basic, sustainable access to sanitation by 2027, a marked increase from the current rate of 46%.

“The MAWLR has achieved notable milestones in sanitation, supported by the Namibia Water Sector Support Program,” noted Schlettwein.

He further disclosed that a comprehensive data collection initiative was initiated in June 2023, encompassing various regions and constituencies. The preliminary findings have laid a crucial foundation for forthcoming actions, with the results presented to the Cabinet for further deliberation.

Building upon this data, Schlettwein unveiled an innovative approach to amplify sanitation access. This involves the establishment of an in-house team comprising skilled professionals like bricklayers and plumbers, alongside community members, tasked with constructing sanitation facilities within communities.

In a testament to its commitment to sanitation improvements, Namibia is slated to host the upcoming Africa Sanitation (AfricaSan) Conference. This biennial event serves as a platform for constructive dialogue on sanitation and hygiene challenges in Africa, striving to elevate their political priority.

The symposium is being conducted under the overarching theme, ‘Water and Sanitation for All: Achieving Sustainability and Security,’ emphasizing the critical importance of accessible and sustainable water and sanitation systems in the nation’s development.