Winna Mariba is back – bigger better and bolder

The popular Winna Mariba TV show is heading back to local TV screen through a collaboration between Trustco and the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation.

NBC Chief Commercial Officer, Nico Mwiya, said “The return of Winna Mariba signifies a significant milestone for both Trustco and the NBC. This media partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment to our 1.6 million viewers. Together, we are poised to usher in a new era of captivating content that resonates with every Namibian household.”

The Trustco Deputy Chief Executive, Quinton van Rooyen Jnr said “The journey to revive Trustco’s Winna Mariba has been driven by our unwavering dedication to enrich daily lives. This show holds a special place in the hearts of many Namibians, and its return underscores Trustco’s commitment to creating opportunities for all Namibians. Winna Mariba is not just a game; it’s a catalyst for change.”

Winna Mariba’s earlier history spans nearly two decades, from 2003 when the Trustco Group embarked on an innovative journey by introducing SMS competitions. However, it wasn’t until August 2006 that the actual game show truly came to life, setting the nation ablaze with the much-celebrated 777 Winna Mariba competition.

Born from a blend of creativity and competition, this skill-based TV show format rapidly gained momentum, marking the inception of a cultural phenomenon that resonated with Namibians from all walks of life. The subsequent years witnessed Winna Mariba’s evolution into a dynamic force, expanding its influence beyond the television screen.

The essence of Winna Mariba does not rely solely on its captivating games but also in the dynamic personalities that graced its stage. The eagerly awaited return of the iconic duo, Neville Basson and Mia de Klerk, is a testament to the enduring charm of the show. As the curtain rises on this new season, the stage is set for a reunion that promises to reignite the magic that made Trustco’s Winna Mariba a national treasure.



As the co-producer of Winna Mariba, the NBC’s participation is testimony to its commitment to create content that mirrors the aspirations, culture and dreams of the Namibian people.