Maiden EU-Namibia Business Forum set for Brussels

Namibia and the European Union (EU) will host a maiden EU-Namibia Business Forum (ENBF) from 24 to 25 October in Brussels, Belgium.

The forum is jointly organised by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and the European Union (EU).

The key objective of the forum is to support Namibia’s investment promotion efforts to attract European foreign direct investment as well as foster close cooperation between two parties, Gosia Lachut, Chargé d’ Affaires of the EU Delegation to Namibia highlighted at the press conference in Windhoek on Tuesday said

“The forum is timely, as it builds upon the agreement signed between President Hage Geingob and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in 2022, establishing a strategic partnership between the EU and Namibia to create and strengthen Green Hydrogen and Sustainable Critical Raw Materials Value Chains in Namibia,” she said.

The forum will be hosted under the theme: “Mobilizing quality investment and value addition for green growth in the EU-Namibia partnership” with a focus on Green Hydrogen and Sustainable Critical Raw Materials value chains.

The two-day EU-Namibia Business Forum is set to kick off with an opening ceremony featuring the President Dr Hage Geingob, and other prominent figures from the public and private sectors.

NIPDB Chief Executive, Nangula Uaandja meanwhile said Namibia continues to deepen collaboration with the EU to enable and catalyze sustainable investments and growth in the area of green hydrogen and critical raw materials, placing Namibia at the forefront of the green transition.

“This forum is primarily anchored in the shared vision of creating linkages and partnerships that will enable Namibia to effectively leverage her resources not only to contribute towards decarbonization but to do so as an equal participant,” she said.