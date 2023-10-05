Estonian digital ecosystem brings skills to Namibian MSM enterprises

Following a visit to Estonia in May this year, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board announced this week it has entered a formal alliance with the Estonian Development Board (EstDev) to develop digital capacity and skills in Namibian micro, small and medium (MSM) enterprises.

The investment board’s Executive Director for MSM enterprise development, Dino Balloti said that during their mission to Estonia, the delegation was exposed to a dynamic tech and innovation ecosystem supported by EstDev’s ongoing work to assist African nations with their development goals.

“Their African Regional Strategy 2020-2030 positions Namibia as a key collaborator for Estonia. Moreover, Estonia’s investment in pioneering a digital transformation and fostering entrepreneurship resonates with Namibia’s strategic vision, especially when considered alongside the European Union’s green hydrogen initiative.”

EstDev Regional Advisor for Africa, Ms Nelli Timm, said “We also share the same vision to support Namibian MSM enterprises and start-up ecosystems. For Estonia, Namibia has a special meaning. We both gained independence at the same time, we are both small and agile, and share similar values on human rights and democratic governance. Thus, it is no wonder that Namibia is one of the African countries Estonia has prioritised for its development cooperation.”

The first of three projects run under the auspices of the alliance, starts next month in Swakopmund.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board has formed an alliance with the Estonian Development Board for the promotion of digital tech and skills among Namibian micro, small and medium enterprises.