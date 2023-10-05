Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 16 October 2023

Posted by | Oct 17, 2023 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 16 October 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

A (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam took place, with some interuption.

** Transfer from Northern sources to Von Bach Dam took place.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Met experts expect improved rainfall season for most of SADC

Met experts expect improved rainfall season for most of SADC

14 September 2020

Understanding Weather – Not Predicting 09 December 2011

Understanding Weather – Not Predicting 09 December 2011

9 December 2011

Changes in dam levels up to Thursday 03 February 2022

Changes in dam levels up to Thursday 03 February 2022

3 February 2022

Weekly weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 16 January 2018

Weekly weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 16 January 2018

11 January 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<