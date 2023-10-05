AI under spotlight at African Strategic Solutions Conference

The African Strategic Solutions Conference (ASSCo) will be held on 7 and 8 November at the Avani Hotel. The theme of the conference is “Relevance of Human Capital in a Transforming Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Era.”

This event follows the highly successful inaugural conference held in Gaborone, Botswana in 2022.

It is not just the exchange of innovative ideas; it is the opportunity to immerse key role players in their respective industries in the rich tapestry of Namibian culture which invites all role players to join this two-day session filled with experts in the industry.

In an era marked by rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Transformation, Thabo Andile Mhlanga, founder of ASSCo and Conference Lead Manager, emphasised the significance of this event.

“What truly sets Namibia apart is its people and the vibrant tapestry of cultures they represent. The country is home to various ethnic groups, each with its unique traditions and contributions to the nation’s rich cultural mosaic. We have been humbled by the warm welcome we have received from the people of Namibia and the opportunity to learn about their customs, languages, and heritage,” stated Mhlanga.

The impact of AI and Digital Transformation on communication and public relations cannot be understated. Therefore, organisations are urged to empower their workforce in areas of change, adaptation, and efficiency when dealing with AI and Digital Transformation.

Poiyah Media Founder Ilke Platt expressed the importance of their strategic collaboration with ASSCo.

“We look forward to celebrate the wonders of Namibia and the success of ASSCo 2023. Together, we will explore new horizons, foster meaningful connections, and work on solutions that benefit not only Africa but the world at large. Through the endorsement of the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, we look forward to Hon Dr Peya Mushelenga’s keynote remarks to place our conference in perspective and where our discussions fit in the bigger picture. We are honoured to have our Namibian panellists and speakers availing their expertise at this given platform.”

Mushelenga will deliver the keynote address to officiate the conference and endorsed speakers include Shoki Kandjimi, a Communications and Public Relations Practitioner from the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Technology, Ms Nashilongo Gervasius a Public Interest Technologist and lecturer at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Dr Esperance Luvindao, Dr Stanley Shanapinda, Dr Taime Sylvester, D. Nelson Makemba, Lisa Matamola, Marfio Fortunato (FNB) Demetri Matsi (HR specialist DM Interim), Selma Kaulinge (Nedbank), Tebogo Sebego (BotswanaPost) will engage in talks around AI and the Digital era.