Windhoek city fathers plant trees to commemorate Arbour Day

The City of Windhoek recently planted trees along Independence Avenue in Katutura to celebrate Arbour Day in Partnership with FNB Namibia.

The municipal authority said the trees are part of the 400 indigenous trees or shrubs and 100 flower boxes that FNB pledged to donate to the city over three years.

“Arbour Day is celebrated worldwide on various dates, depending on the climate and suitable planting season as a call to individuals and groups to plant and care for trees,” they added.

Windhoek Mayor Joseph Uapingene thanked FNB for the donation adding that the gesture demonstrates the commitment to combined efforts to combat climate change and create awareness amongst Windhoek’s residents and appreciate the importance of trees in the city and around public open spaces.

The European Union meanwhile donated two symbolic trees while the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Tourism announced a donation of 50 fruit trees at the event that will be planted at various schools around Windhoek.