Local production ‘Under The Hanging Tree’ nominated to represent country on global stage

Local production, ‘Under the Hanging Tree’ has been selected for the International Features category, for the Academy Awards, by the Namibia International Feature Film Awards Selection Committee.

The Namibian Film Commission said this nomination comes at a time when the global film industry is undergoing significant changes, and the committee believes it is the opportune moment to break the ice to nominate a film from Namibia.

“The nomination serves as a call to action for Namibian filmmakers, urging them to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in their craft and we recognise that Namibia’s filmmaking landscape is evolving rapidly, and the global stage of the Academy Awards offers an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the country’s talent,” they added.

The commission said that the Selection Committee’s nomination of ‘Under The Hanging Tree’ underscores their commitment to promoting the growth and development of Namibia’s film industry.

“’Under The Hanging Tree’ is now on its journey to represent Namibian on the grandest stage in cinema,” they said.

The Namibia International Feature Film Awards Selection Committee aims to position Namibia as a strong contender in the global film arena.