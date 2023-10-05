First major government building opened at Wlotzkasbaken.

By Adolf Kaure.

The Minister of the Urban and Rural and Development, Hon Erastus Uutoni said residents will benefit from decentralization of government services when he officially opened the Wlotzkasbaken government office at the settlement last Friday.

The government building was recently completed at a cost of N$1.8 million.

Uutoni said the facility paves the way for convenience and improved efficiency in public service delivery. “It will benefit the community of the settlement area and Erongo Region at large,” he said.

The minister commended the Erongo Regional Council (ERC) for their structural plan for Wlotzkasbaken, which has the construction of services infrastructure as a top priority.

The master plan for the provision of water to about 250 households were completed and the project is being implemented in six phases.

In the current financial year (2022/23), the Council will continue with the installation of water, after which erf connections will be done.

The implementing phases one and two during 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial year was mainly to construct the water reservoir and installation of about 5km of PVC pipeline from the NamWater offtake to Wlotzkasbaken.

“This a clear demonstration that government at all levels, central, regional and local, remains committed to continue creating an enabling environment and opportunities for our people in general.”

“As a ministry together with regional councils, we will continue to pursue the implementation of various impactful initiatives to scale up and accelerate access to tenure security, proper sanitation and continues provision of housing for the settlement,” he said.

The Minister further announced that the ERC, together with the Swakopmund Municipality and the Erongo regional office for the Ministry of Works and Transport, recently commenced with the approving of building plans for Wlotzkasbaken settlement.

The re-approval of proposed township establishments and subsequent creation of an additional 470 erven within Wlotzkasbaken settlement has also been obtained together with the Proposed Structure Plan and Town Planning Scheme.

“We are aware that there are many more Namibians who need to be assisted to own a decent home and a piece of land with the requisite basic services.”

“We remain committed and will continue to do everything within our power to deliver the mandate entrusted to us,” said Uutoni.

The ERC further approved the subdivision of the townlands for the construction of a NamWater Desalination Plant and the process is ongoing.

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Hon Erastus Uutoni (right) officially opens the Wlotzkasbaken government office building in the presence of the Chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council, Benitha Imbamba (second from the left), a Wlotzkasbaken resident (left) and former Chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council, Hafeni Ndemula (second from the right). (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)