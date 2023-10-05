Old Mutual Foundation announces panellists and trainers for 2023 Indaba

The Old Mutual Foundation this week announced a stellar line-up of panellists and trainers for the upcoming 2023 Old Mutual Foundation Indaba scheduled for 25 October.

The Indaba serves as a platform for an in-depth, transparent, and sensitive discussion on critical issues and solutions for local youth unemployment

The event’s opening will feature an exciting panel discussion with key stakeholders on tackling the current challenges faced by youth unemployment. The panel will feature five powerful panellists, with Carmen Foster, the General Manager of Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance who will act as the moderator for the discussion. Panellists include Tassius Chigariro, Hopolang Phororo, Daisry Obal, Lisa Matomola, and Rebekka-Tsenaye Nghilalulwa.

Tassius Chigariro, the Group Chief Executive of Old Mutual Namibia is an accomplished leader with international experience in financial services and is dedicated to customer-centric success. He values open communication with employees and customers, bringing an approachable and inclusive leadership style to Old Mutual Namibia.

Hopolang Phororo, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Namibia, brings a wealth of experience to the panel. Her extensive career includes pivotal roles at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), contributing to her expertise in international development.

Daisry Obal serves as an advisor to His Excellency President Dr Hage Geingob, focusing on youth matters and enterprise development. Her commitment to advancing pro-Youth policy and program priorities, along with her involvement in the National Planning Commission, makes her an essential voice in shaping Namibia’s future.

Lisa Matomola, founder of Hito HR and Training Consultants, is a dedicated HR consultant with a mission to rehumanize workplaces in Namibia. Her background includes eight years in the consulting field and the recent launch of her management handbook, ‘People First.’

Rebekka-Tsenaye Nghilalulwa, a final-year law student and passionate advocate for social justice, has a remarkable track record as a public speaker. She represents Namibia as the National Leader of the 100 Million Fair Share campaign, a global initiative promoting high standards in education, youth employment, and the abolition of child labour.

The opening session will be followed by two training sessions, with six exceptional trainers, each dedicated to a specific portion of the training. They are Emily Kandanga-Erastus, Tafanji Nyirenda, Helena Ngaifiwa, Mauriza Fredericks, Cassia Sharpley, and Cj Dumeni.

Emily Kandanga-Erastus is a dedicated life coach, personal trainer, yoga instructor, and Reiki healer. Her holistic approach to well-being empowers individuals to unlock their fullest potential in physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of life.

Tafanji Nyirenda is a media practitioner with a diverse background in multimedia productions, public relations, communications management, and marketing strategies. With over 22 years in the industry, Tafanji brings a wealth of expertise to the panel.

Helena Ngaifiwa has over a decade of experience in public speaking and is the founder of Namibia’s Lifestyle and Fashion Magazine, Simply You. She empowers upcoming presenters and hosts corporate events while working for the One Economy Foundation: Office of the First Lady.

Mauriza Fredericks is a seasoned professional in Corporate Communications, Stakeholder Relations, Social Responsibility, Broadcasting, and more. Her commitment to excellence, passion for branding, and dedication to fostering connections make her a dynamic force in various fields.

Cassia Sharpley, Miss Namibia 2022, is a motivational speaker, poverty alleviation advocate, and paramedic. Her dedication to poverty alleviation and access to information has made her a remarkable advocate for a brighter future in Namibia.

Cj Dumeni, a young tech entrepreneur, specializes in marketing and technology for Africa. With a background in marketing and innovative business ventures, CJ is a driving force in creating income-generating opportunities for every African.