Geingob mourns passing of a close friend of the liberation struggle

The President H.E Dr Hage Geingob, expressed his profound sorrow over the passing of the former President of Finland, Martti Ahtisaari, who passed away on Monday at the age of 86.

Geingob in a statement paid tribute to Ahtisaari, describing him as a close friend of the liberation struggle and a prominent peacemaker whose influence extended far beyond Finland.

The history of Martti Athissari is incomplete without Namibia, a country he was associated with in the many roles that he occupied, he said.

Ahtisaari’s connection with Namibia began in 1975 when he was appointed as a senator to the Council of the United Nations Institute for Namibia (UNIN), Geingob said, adding that this role marked the beginning of his enduring relationship with Namibia.

In 1978, United Nations Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim appointed him as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Namibia, an appointment that set the stage for his transformative impact, Geingob said.

He emphasized the integral part Ahtisaari played in Namibia’s history and his deep understanding of the nation’s struggle for freedom and justice.

Ahtisaari’s roles as a diplomat, negotiator, peacekeeper, and UN peacekeeper made him a true ally in Namibia’s pursuit of self-determination and justice, he said.

Ahtisaari was inscribed as an honorary citizen of Namibia, with streets and schools having been named after him in remembrance and in celebration of his exceptional deeds in the birth of a free Namibia.

Ahtisaari was president between 1994 and 2000.