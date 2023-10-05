NSX’s bond trading system platform goes live

The Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) last week celebrated a momentous and long-awaited project with the Go-Live of the bond trading system.

“The NSX is very pleased with the addition of our bond trading system, to enhance the capabilities of the exchange to facilitate safe and regulated trading in the bond space in Namibia. This is also an expansion of our market participants as some of the banks in Namibia are now also capable of on-market trading together with some of the Stockbroking community,” said NSX Chief Executive, Tiaan Bazuin.

According to Bazuin increasing on-market trading of bonds has been a goal of SADC Finance protocols.

“We hope to see wide adoption of on-market bond trading. The use of the system should lead to more liquidity and grow the market in the long term. The NSX is committed to deepening and diversifying the Namibian capital market and is preparing for a bright economic future,” he added.

Securities & Trading Technology (STT), a global financial market software solutions service provider, delivered the bond trading system platform.

“STT is delighted to have partnered with the NSX, all teams have put in an enormous effort to take the market live today. Congratulations to NSX on achieving this successful milestone,” said Michelle De Beer, Managing Director of STT.