Windhoek business community resilient amid a lot of hardship – Matyayi

Windhoek business community is resilient because it has endured a lot of hardship in recent years, including drought, recession, war between superpowers that disrupted supply chains, and COVID-19, the Chief Executive of the City of Windhoek (CoW), Moses Matyayi said at the 7th Windhoek Mayoral Business Forum (WMBF).

The WMBF, a bottom-up platform that aims to foster linkages and partnerships between the City and the business community, was held by the City of Windhoek in collaboration with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) on 11 October.

The municipal authority said this year the Forum was combined with the 2023 Windhoek Economic Development and Investment Forum and was held under the theme, of Safety and Security.

Matyayi also said Namibia like other third-world countries, regards SMEs as catalysts for economic growth and employment creation, while, Windhoek Mayor Joseph Uapingene said his commitment to ensuring that Windhoek remains a safe place to do business.

“I am deeply committed to ensuring that our city remains a safe and secure haven for all who live, work and invest here,” he added.

The municipal authority said as part of the theme, several presentations were done by the security cluster about security in Windhoek, including the City Police, Namibian Police: Tourist Protection Unit, and Namibian Police: Cyber Crime Unit.

“The WMBF is a platform that allows for an open and transparent exchange of ideas, solutions, and commitment of resources, which is essential for local economic development and investment,” they concluded.