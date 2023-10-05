Select Page

Windhoek business community resilient amid a lot of hardship – Matyayi

Posted by | Oct 16, 2023 |

Windhoek business community resilient amid a lot of hardship – Matyayi

Windhoek business community is resilient because it has endured a lot of hardship in recent years, including drought, recession, war between superpowers that disrupted supply chains, and COVID-19, the Chief Executive of the City of Windhoek (CoW), Moses Matyayi said at the 7th Windhoek Mayoral Business Forum (WMBF).

The WMBF, a bottom-up platform that aims to foster linkages and partnerships between the City and the business community, was held by the City of Windhoek in collaboration with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) on 11 October.

The municipal authority said this year the Forum was combined with the 2023 Windhoek Economic Development and Investment Forum and was held under the theme, of Safety and Security.

Matyayi also said Namibia like other third-world countries, regards SMEs as catalysts for economic growth and employment creation, while, Windhoek Mayor Joseph Uapingene said his commitment to ensuring that Windhoek remains a safe place to do business.

“I am deeply committed to ensuring that our city remains a safe and secure haven for all who live, work and invest here,” he added.

The municipal authority said as part of the theme, several presentations were done by the security cluster about security in Windhoek, including the City Police, Namibian Police: Tourist Protection Unit, and Namibian Police: Cyber Crime Unit.

“The WMBF is a platform that allows for an open and transparent exchange of ideas, solutions, and commitment of resources, which is essential for local economic development and investment,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Blue Kelp wins at Abu Dhabi investment awards

Blue Kelp wins at Abu Dhabi investment awards

9 May 2023

Government in the midst of finalising the Cyber Crime Bill and consolidated National ICT Policy

Government in the midst of finalising the Cyber Crime Bill and consolidated National ICT Policy

8 June 2022

Social Security Chairman on challenges

Social Security Chairman on challenges

20 March 2014

N$85 million new Kavango West Police Headquarters inaugurated

N$85 million new Kavango West Police Headquarters inaugurated

1 August 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<