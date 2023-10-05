Oktoberfest set to attract a larger international and local audience

The 63rd edition of the Windhoek Oktoberfest will take place from 27 to 28 October, the sponsors of the annual event, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) announced last week.

The event which attracted more than 6,700 festive goers last year promises to host an even larger audience of both local and international festival-goers.

“The Windhoek Oktoberfest is an event that is meticulously crafted and eagerly anticipated by festival enthusiasts. As the Windhoek festival continues to attract a growing international audience, our goal is to provide a world-class festival experience,” NBL Project Manager, Nico Gericke said in a statement.

According to Gericke, one of the highlights of the Oktoberfest is undoubtedly the diverse array of culinary delights and beverages.

“This year’s festive goers can tantalize their taste buds with an expanded selection of food stalls. The beer bar, a festival icon will once again take center stage, offering the traditional Fest bier, exclusively brewed for the Windhoek Oktoberfest,” he added.

Furthermore, the festival promises an exciting blend of traditional German games and entertainment for all ages.

The star-studded line-up includes the world-renowned original Oktoberfest band from Munich, Germany, known as ‘Die Kirchdorfer’ and a special guest appearance by the ‘Jagermeister Brass cartel’.

The traditional German beer festival takes place annually at the end of October, where nostalgic people will bring out their Bavarian costumes and celebrate German culture.