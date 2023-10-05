Select Page

Annual pink shop for breast cancer launched

Posted by | Oct 13, 2023 |

Annual pink shop for breast cancer launched

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has recently launched its annual pink shop to raise funds for breast clinics.

The shop sells a variety of pink items, including the new CAN diary notebook for 2024 priced at N$120, the WingsOfChange-themed pink t-shirt priced at N$175, and other pink items.

Chief Executive at CAN, Rolf Hansen said being practical, they welcomed the idea from Typoprint Namibia to design a handy CAN-branded 2024 year planner that Namibians can also purchase from the CAN and thereby donate towards a very important cause.

CAN said Pink Friday will be on 27 October, while the Pink4BreastCancerWalk with CAN Medi-Clinic and NovaFM will take place on 28 October from 07:30.

“Tickets to participate are N$50 and on sale at our officers, online, and at Medi-Clinic reception,” they concluded.

Mucky Haushona, Karin Horn, and Roberto Laubser of the Cancer Association showcasing the vibrant pink campaign items for this year.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Safe blood saves lives – Blood Transfusion Service calls for more blood donations

Safe blood saves lives – Blood Transfusion Service calls for more blood donations

10 June 2020

Take a break to take the lead

Take a break to take the lead

23 January 2015

SADC region considered an easy passage for drug trafficking – Tax

SADC region considered an easy passage for drug trafficking – Tax

26 June 2019

Local medical practitioners introduce self-funding scheme for patients to cover future medical expenses

Local medical practitioners introduce self-funding scheme for patients to cover future medical expenses

16 December 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<