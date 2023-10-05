Annual pink shop for breast cancer launched

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has recently launched its annual pink shop to raise funds for breast clinics.

The shop sells a variety of pink items, including the new CAN diary notebook for 2024 priced at N$120, the WingsOfChange-themed pink t-shirt priced at N$175, and other pink items.

Chief Executive at CAN, Rolf Hansen said being practical, they welcomed the idea from Typoprint Namibia to design a handy CAN-branded 2024 year planner that Namibians can also purchase from the CAN and thereby donate towards a very important cause.

CAN said Pink Friday will be on 27 October, while the Pink4BreastCancerWalk with CAN Medi-Clinic and NovaFM will take place on 28 October from 07:30.

“Tickets to participate are N$50 and on sale at our officers, online, and at Medi-Clinic reception,” they concluded.