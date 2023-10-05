Select Page

Letshego Bank extends financial services beyond government employees

Posted by | Oct 12, 2023 |

Letshego Bank Namibia has launched its Personal Loan solutions, now accessible to all qualifying Namibian residents, transcending the exclusivity previously reserved for government employees.

Letshego in a statement on Thursday said in a world where economic landscapes continually evolve, the affordability of necessities often becomes a pressing concern for households.

“We recognise the significance of easy access to lending solutions in improving livelihoods,” they added.

They said this loan solution is designed to cater to the diverse financial needs of communities.

“Whether you are an ambitious entrepreneur seeking to kick start or expand your business, an urban or rural homeowner aspiring to enhance your living environment, a forward-thinking farmer considering an investment in livestock, or an individual with the dreams of pursuing higher education. Our Loan solutions are here to empower you and your journey towards creating wealth and financial stability,” they added.

Head of Marketing and Production at Letshego Bank Namibia, Natasha Winkler said their said responsible lending is at the heart of their mission at the Bank.

“We take our role as financial stewards seriously and are committed to ensuring our clients make informed financial decisions. We aim to empower you with the financial tools you need while ensuring that managing your payments is less stressful and attainable,” she added.

She said that as they embark on this exciting journey of expanding their banking offering to a wider segment of the market, their commitment to financial inclusion and responsible lending remains unwavering.

“In addition to loan products, we have introduced low-cost bank accounts and saving solutions with competitive returns. We are enthusiastic about the positive impact our solutions will have on the lives of Namibians, enabling them to seize opportunities, achieve their financial aspirations, and build a brighter future for themselves and their families,” said Winkler.

The bank said the loan solutions offer competitive interest rates that are closely aligned with inflation rates and they prioritize a quick turnaround time for applications and provide flexible repayment options.

“We are more than a bank, we are your dedicated financial partner, committed to providing support when it matters the most. Together, we aim to alleviate economic challenges faced by households across the country, ultimately contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Namibian economy,” they concluded.

 

