Erongo Desalination Plant ready to support the emerging green hydrogen industry

The Erongo Desalination Plant (EDP is ready to support the emerging green hydrogen industry as it has a proven track record for the last 13 years of being a reliable and safe potable water provider to industry and residents in the Erongo Region

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob this week visited the plant to view the infrastructure under development in the Erongo Region for Namibia’s vision of a Green Industrial Valley taking shape along the coastal region.

Managing Director Tommie Gouws in a statement said with the growth in the hydrogen economy, the demand for freshwater will also grow.

“Thanks to our EDP plant which is the largest reverse osmosis seawater desalination complex in Southern Africa we are confident to be able to meet the needs of the emerging green hydrogen industry in the Region,” he said.

Gouws said through continuous improvement and innovation, the EDP has been fulfilling a critical role in water provision for the Erongo Region since its inception in June 2010.

The current plant capacity is 20 million cubic meters per annum and it can be upgraded to achieve 25 million cubic meters per annum within the existing buildings.

Originally built by Orano to supply water to its Trekkopje Mine near Arandis, the EDP is an important contributor to the overall supply of potable water delivery system managed by NamWater Corporation, providing a substantial portion of the local drinking water supply of the town of Swakopmund as well as the nearby uranium mines and other industries.

The President was accompanied by Hon. Obeth M. Kandjoze, Director General of the National Planning Commission, Hon Lucia Ipumbu, Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, and Mr James Mnyupe, Presidential Economic Advisor.