94.5% of households enumerated during the population census

Namibia’s Statistics Agency (NSA) this week said overall, 94.5% of households were enumerated and completed by 9 October.

The remaining 5.5% of households (including untouched and partially completed) are expected to be completed during the mop-up period (09 to 15 October), NSA Statistician-General, Alex Shimuafeni said in an update statement.

“The NSA is also busy with data verification to ensure its completeness, therefore some of the enumerated households might be contacted during the mop-up period where required,” he added.

Shimuafeni said the census enumeration phase, is divided into three phases, namely the listing, enumeration, and post-enumeration survey.

“The enumeration process started on 18 September with the listing exercise which aimed to identify and list all dwelling units to ensure that all households within those units are to be accounted for during the census enumeration,” he said, adding that the process lasted for a week, while the full enumeration process took place on 24 September.

Shimuafeni meanwhile said the post-enumeration Survey, which is a quality assurance exercise aimed at measuring the quality of the census results, will kick off on 6 to 17 November in all 14 regions, but only in selected constituencies.

The census is conducted every ten years and is essentially a process of collecting, processing, analyzing, publishing, and disseminating demographic, socioeconomic, and spatial data of the population during a specific period.

The population census had been postponed since 2021 and 2022 due to competing priorities such as the COVID-19 budget prioritization.