Eagles to host Zim Chevrons in five T20Is cricket series

The cricket governing body, Cricket Namibia this week announced that it will host Zimbabwe’s men’s national team the Chevrons in a five-match T20I series from 24 to 30 October in Windhoek.

The last time Namibia’s Eagles faced Zimbabwe was in 2022 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, where Namibia won the series 3-2.

The upcoming Castle Lite series is more than just a clash between the two countries as it will be used as a platform to prepare Namibia for the Africa T20 World Cup qualifiers, said Cricket Namibia’s marketing head, Natalia Nauyoma.

“The series will be a sneak peek for both teams in preparation for the qualifiers in November. The Wanderers and United Grounds in Windhoek will be the venues where Namibia and Zimbabwe are among the seven countries vying for two golden tickets to the grand stage of the T20 World Cup in 2024,” she added.

Currently, seven teams are hunting for the two Africa qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Joining Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Uganda at the regional final are four teams from across the two Sub-Regional Qualifiers: Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

In November, the teams will meet in Namibia to decide the pair of sides off to the USA and the West Indies in 2024.