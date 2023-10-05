5th Poetry Session to zoom in on genocide

The Goethe-Institut will host the 5th Poetry Session on 12 October, starting at 19:00. In collaboration with Township Productions, the poetry session will run under the theme, ‘The Skulls are Breathing-Giving Words to their lives’.

The Institut said the session will deal with genocide, particularly in Namibia and poets will have an opportunity to bring to life the human skulls brought back to Namibia.

“The poems will be a reflection of how poets interrogate genocide in the country and this will be a poetic contribution to the ongoing debates and discussions in the country and the international communities,” they added.

They further explained that the sessions have grown in significance and the attendance in number over the years.

“We are humbled and grateful for the love and support received from both the poets and the audience. Poetry has taken its position on the performance sector in the country and there is a sustained establishment of poetry platforms and opportunities,” they emphasised.

The Institut confirmed that Namibia has become part of the global poetry scene through its affiliation and participation in the World Poetry Movement.

“Bring yourself, your friends, and foes to interrogate the much talked about genocide in Namibia,” they concluded.