Select Page

5th Poetry Session to zoom in on genocide

Posted by | Oct 11, 2023 |

5th Poetry Session to zoom in on genocide

The Goethe-Institut will host the 5th Poetry Session on 12 October, starting at 19:00. In collaboration with Township Productions, the poetry session will run under the theme, ‘The Skulls are Breathing-Giving Words to their lives’.

The Institut said the session will deal with genocide, particularly in Namibia and poets will have an opportunity to bring to life the human skulls brought back to Namibia.

“The poems will be a reflection of how poets interrogate genocide in the country and this will be a poetic contribution to the ongoing debates and discussions in the country and the international communities,” they added.

They further explained that the sessions have grown in significance and the attendance in number over the years.

“We are humbled and grateful for the love and support received from both the poets and the audience. Poetry has taken its position on the performance sector in the country and there is a sustained establishment of poetry platforms and opportunities,” they emphasised.

The Institut confirmed that Namibia has become part of the global poetry scene through its affiliation and participation in the World Poetry Movement.

“Bring yourself, your friends, and foes to interrogate the much talked about genocide in Namibia,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Stand up comedy shows start next week at FNCC

Stand up comedy shows start next week at FNCC

9 September 2016

Song Night a favourite

Song Night a favourite

27 March 2013

Goethe-Institut to host 3rd Poetry Session – Leana Emily Hengari to take centre stage

Goethe-Institut to host 3rd Poetry Session – Leana Emily Hengari to take centre stage

27 May 2021

Meat Board amends permit conditions

Meat Board amends permit conditions

20 January 2023

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<