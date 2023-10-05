Learn how to create your avatar at the Economist Businesswoman breakfast

Rise and shine and get cereal with the Namibia Economist Businesswoman Club at their networking breakfast, on 13 October, with Managing Member at Twafiika Consultants, Lelanie Basson, as the guest speaker for the morning.

The club is inviting the public to come join them for breakfast at the Red Gallery, Droombaos, at 08:00 and to learn how to create your avatar.

Marketing Manager and Organiser of the breakfast, Desere Lundon-Muller said the cost for the event is N$330 for non-members and N310 for members.

“The topic, for the morning is, ‘Navigating the AI frontier: shaping the next era of work’. Artificial intelligence intersects with every business facet, understanding and mastering its capabilities is no longer optional, it is imperative,” she added.

Lundon-Muller said Basson will be talking about how mastering AI will benefit you and your organisation and she will delve into the nexus of AI and human creativity.

“The talk will also include how to equip yourself with the AI-driven insight essential for modern business success and unveil the transformative opportunities AI brings to the future of work,” she said.

The Club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise, through planned networking, it encourages the personal development and management skills of its members and advances the standing and power of women.