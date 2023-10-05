Joint public private IT effort produces first cybersecurity infobot for WhatsApp

A local IT company, in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Communication, launched iSecureBot, an infobot based on the WhatsApp backbone, at the 7th National ICT summit in Windhoek.

In a joint statement, Salt Essential IT said, based on 2022 Memorandum of Understanding with the ministry, they undertook to develop and provide cybersecurity awareness training to local online users.

iSecureBot supports the National Cybersecurity Strategy & Awareness Raising Plan 2022 – 2027, initiated by the ministry in 2023 to address the potential risks, prevention, mitigation and remediation of cyber threats.

The bot leverages the technology available via WhatsApp’s interactive infobot services where online users can become cyber savvy by using the available information on cyber risks.

“With the world changing at the pace it does and our lives revolving more and more around online transactions, work and socialising, cybersecurity should always be top of mind. Your security, our priority.” said Sonja Coetzer, Managing Director of Salt Essential IT.

The Director of ICT development in the ministry, Linda Aipinge-Nakale, said “We are very excited to launch iSecureBot, a WhatsApp Infobot that provides cybersecurity awareness and education to the public. This is a milestone achievement for the ministry and our partner, Salt Essential IT, who has worked tirelessly to develop this innovative and interactive platform. iSecureBot will help us to achieve our vision of creating a safe and secure online environment for all Namibians. We encourage everyone to use this service and learn how to protect themselves from cybercriminals.

iSecureBot is now available for free for all WhatsApp users in Namibia who want to learn more about cybersecurity and how to protect themselves online.

