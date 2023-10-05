Select Page

NSX bags continental award for best stock exchange management

The Namibian Stock Exchange has been named the 2023 winner of the Best Stock Exchange Management (Africa) award from Capital Finance International (CFI.co)

The NSX in a statement this week said it was recognised for, among others, positioning itself as a stable and efficient alternative market for addressing regional issuer needs through its established strategic partnership with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Furthermore, it offers diversified products that benefit the investing public, and educating listed companies on applicable governance requirements through the development of the Corporate Governance Code for Namibia (NamCode) and aims to shape the next generation of investors through mock trading challenges for students.

“This award reaffirms our mission to enable, develop, and deepen capital markets in Namibia as we continue to contribute towards the growth and diversification of the economy,” the statement read.

CFI.co is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance.

NSX Chief Executive, Mr Tiaan Bazuin.

