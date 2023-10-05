Namibia Angola engage in bilateral talks

Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, recently undertook a Goodwill Mission to Angola, where she held bilateral talks with her Angolan counterpart, HE Ambassador Teté António, Minister of External Relations, on 9 October at the Ministry of External Relations in Luanda, Angola.

Among the significant collaborative prospects discussed were matters of mutual interest and concern at the bilateral level, including the issue of Namibian farmers grazing their cattle in the southern part of Angola.

The two ministers reaffirmed the importance of peaceful co-existence and good neighbourliness along the common border and underscored respecting Angola’s and Namibia’s rules, regulations, and laws.

Moreover, the Angolan delegation re-emphasized that “Namibians are welcome on condition that they obey and respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Angola.”

“The ministers further reiterated the need for the preservation of protected natural reserves, in line with the objectives and principles of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area and called for the de-occupation of those farmers who have illegally set up structures on Angolan territory,” according to a joint statement.

Meanwhile, they noted that the Bilateral Agreement on the Movements of Goods and People, signed in 1992, continues to be in effect, ensuring free movement of people within a 60-km radius due to the shared cultural heritage and interdependence along the common border.

Hon Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed gratitude to Angola for allowing Namibian farmers to graze their cattle due to the effects of climate change, a gesture testament to the longstanding bonds of friendship and solidarity that continue to characterize the two sister countries’ warm, comradely, and excellent bilateral relations.

The ministers agreed to undertake a joint working visit to the Cunene Province of Angola and the Ohangwena region to engage local populations on the importance of peaceful co-existence and good neighbourliness between the two sister countries before the end of October this year.

They also agreed to strengthen the Technical Joint Committee and called on the neighbouring provincial/regional governors to operationalize the Governors’ Forum to realize closer people-to-people linkages.

Besides, among other critical matters discussed, they reiterated the historical relations between the two countries and the need for convening the inaugural Bi-National Commission in early 2024 as a platform to bolster trade and investment.

“The ministers agreed to fast-track the finalization and signing of the Bilateral Agreement on Cooperation in Trade, in Bovine, Meat, and Meat Products,” continued the joint statement.

Finally, Hon Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed appreciation for the delightful hospitality offered to her delegation during the Angola Goodwill Visit.