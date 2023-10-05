Select Page

Entrepreneurs receive land from City of Windhoek

Posted by | Oct 10, 2023 |

Entrepreneurs receive land from City of Windhoek

Thirteen entrepreneurs operating from the City of Windhoek Industrial Stalls and Bokamoso Entrepreneurial Centre, have received access to land from the municipal authority.

The City said the business people received the land located in Katutura and Khomasdal to set up their businesses through a closed bid process that took place in November 2022. “All 13 plots are zoned industrial and businesses and this initiative is part of our effort to create opportunities to enhance sustainable and inclusive economic development,” they added.

The City aims to move growing enterprises out of Council facilities and ultimately create more jobs. “The potential of small businesses to create employment requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders to ensure positive development in the capital’s small business sector,” they explained.

They said the 13 business people attended an information session last week at Bokamoso, in preparation for the signing of the land ownership contracts.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Namwater urges Swakop municipality to continue water rationing

Namwater urges Swakop municipality to continue water rationing

11 January 2023

Use water sparingly in Windhoek – Two water interruptions planned in the coming weeks

Use water sparingly in Windhoek – Two water interruptions planned in the coming weeks

7 July 2022

Rising cost of living is causing havoc for all, not just civil servants – NCCI

Rising cost of living is causing havoc for all, not just civil servants – NCCI

4 August 2022

Ambassador of Finland bids farewell

Ambassador of Finland bids farewell

12 August 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<