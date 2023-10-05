Entrepreneurs receive land from City of Windhoek

Thirteen entrepreneurs operating from the City of Windhoek Industrial Stalls and Bokamoso Entrepreneurial Centre, have received access to land from the municipal authority.

The City said the business people received the land located in Katutura and Khomasdal to set up their businesses through a closed bid process that took place in November 2022. “All 13 plots are zoned industrial and businesses and this initiative is part of our effort to create opportunities to enhance sustainable and inclusive economic development,” they added.

The City aims to move growing enterprises out of Council facilities and ultimately create more jobs. “The potential of small businesses to create employment requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders to ensure positive development in the capital’s small business sector,” they explained.

They said the 13 business people attended an information session last week at Bokamoso, in preparation for the signing of the land ownership contracts.