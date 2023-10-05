Haval ambassador Fortune Kangueehi cooks up a storm in verdant green

Haval, the rapidly growing motor brand in the Pupkewitz stable, has just engaged cooking sensation, Fortune Kangueehi as their new brand ambassador.

Describing the Haval Kaangueehi collaboration as a strategic partnership, the motor dealer gave Fortune a green Haval Jolion Luxury for one year. A rich green is Fortune’s distinctive colour under which she brands all her cooking, teaching and marketing skills.

Fortune has become a household name in Namibia when she reached the finals of MasterChef South Africa in the first season. In 2019 she received the Namibian Chefs Association’s Amateur Chef of the Year title. She aspires to teach ordinary Namibians the art of crafting delicious dishes with a preference for local products and flavours.

“We are delighted to join forces with Fortune, a culinary visionary whose dedication to promoting Namibian cuisine aligns seamlessly with our values at Pupkewitz Haval,” said Bianca Weakley, the Dealer Principal. “By providing her with a Haval Jolion Luxury, we support her in reaching every corner of Namibia, spreading the joy of cooking and community engagement.”