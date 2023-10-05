Capricorn Foundation comes to the rescue of Ella Du Plessis Secondary School

The Capricorn Foundation was the first responder, to alleviate a fire’s immediate aftermath, at the senior girls’ hostel at Ella Du Plessis Secondary School in Windhoek. The Foundation donated 100 mattresses for the girls and a bed for the matron, valued at N$ 45,000.

School Principal at Ella Du Plessis Secondary School, Jakavaza Kavari thanked the Foundation and said they are grateful that they care and provide hope in this difficult time. “We urge other Namibians to do the same,” he added.

Capricorn Foundation Coordinator, Veripura Muukua said as Connectors of Positive Change, they have a solid track record for being a responsible corporate citizen, making a positive difference in the communities they serve. “We are grateful that we can contribute to this effort to create meaningful change and make a deep and lasting impact. We urge other organisations to collaborate and support where possible,” added Muukua.

The Foundation said a fire broke out early last week at the senior girls’ hostel at the school and the cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.