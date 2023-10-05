Select Page

Come enjoy Italian cuisine at Your Kitchen

Oct 6, 2023

Your Kitchen, an Italian food production facility, inaugurated their operations in Windhoek, recently. The Kitchen which is collaborating with a Namibian partner for the management of operations, is one of the investment projects facilitated by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board.

Director of Your Kitchen, Ettore La Carrubba said his team has chosen Namibia because of the ease of doing business. “Your Kitchen met with the Board two years ago in Davos, Switzerland and that was the start of a very good relationship. When setting up a business in Namibia, the Investment Board assisted us with setting up this project, such as the acquisition of the equipment, our work permits and understanding the project,” added Carrubba.

The Investment Board said Your Kitchen is redefining the food service industry with modern, eco-friendly solutions, harnessing advanced technologies to minimise waste and maximise productivity.

With an expectation of over 100 jobs once fully operational, Your Kitchen is also focused on skills development for local chefs by fostering talents to rival Michelin star standards, enriching the local industry and elevating our global culinary presence to attract high level tourist,” they said.

They further explained that the facility also makes use of 100% locally produced products to plough back into the economy. “Stay tuned for their promising journey ahead,” they concluded.

