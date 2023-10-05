Winner of Science Fair goes to Eskom Expo

Rihanna Poniso, a previous winner of the National Science Fair, is representing Namibia at the Grand Award ceremony at the Eskom Expo in South Africa, currently under way.

Poniso, who emerged as the top performer in the secondary phase at the National Science Fair in 2022, was chosen to represent Namibia at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.

The National Commission on Research, Science and Technology, said Poniso will have numerous opportunities to win a variety of prizes, including certificates, medals, cash rewards, laptops and scholarships.

“In addition to the prizes, she will also benefit from expanding her understanding and appreciation of the wonders of science and engineering, acquiring new knowledge, exploring entrepreneurial possibilities and broadening her scientific horizons,” they added.

Following the National Science Fair in Namibia, the Science Commission carefully selects the most outstanding projects to represent the country on the global stage, competing against other exceptional projects. The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists is an international science fair that attracts participants from various regions of Africa and beyond.