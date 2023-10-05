Sustainability report highlights impact of targeted financing

Launching the bank’s Sustainability Bond Impact Report, Bank Windhoek’s Chief Treasurer, Claire Hobbs said more than N$57 million has been financed for 59 projects during 2022 and 2023.

The report highlights the financed projects as per eligible category according to the Sustainable Bond Framework, said Hobbs, adding that the quantitative data in the report is based on estimates provided by installers and customers to whom Bank Windhoek provides funding to execute financially feasible projects.

The 2022-2023 allocations were audited by KPMG South Africa, specialists in audit, tax, and advisory services, who conducted a limited assurance assessment to ensure that the financed projects were eligible for financing. The processes described in the Sustainable Bond Framework were adhered to.

Hobbs said that Bank Windhoek understands that sustainable finance is critical in promoting a sustainable, carbon-neutral world. She emphasised that by supporting projects which prioritise resource efficiency and healthy ecosystems, and by promoting the circular economy, sustainable finance helps reduce waste generation, encourages recycling and re-use, and protects ecosystems.

This approach considers the long-term impact of investment decisions on financial returns and the broader impact on society and the environment. “It enables corporations, businesses and individuals to invest in initiatives that improve the standard of living, protect ecosystems, and safeguard natural resources for future generations,” she said.

Hobbs concluded that the Bank’s strategic focus on sustainable finance is informed by recognising the importance of this type of financing and its role in creating a sustainable future for Namibia.