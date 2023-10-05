Memorial benches in Swakop for the departed

The Municipality of Swakopmund on 2 October unveiled the first memorial bench near the beach walkway, dedicated to the loving memory of a Swakopmund resident.

The Swakopmund Council said it now offers memorialised options, where people can make a special date and occasion, to remember loved ones.

The municipality said the programme is an uplifting way to celebrate and commemorate the life of a loved one or to express sympathy or condolences for the loss of a family member or a friend. “The benches will be open for use by the public, marking the beginning of a meaningful and community oriented initiative,” they said.

They said requests and contributions for memorial benches are welcome as a monument to a special person or a thank you for the community service that the site where the bench is located provides. “Every memorial bench installation requires a monetary gift for the council. Currently a three seater royal bench costs N$6325. This money covers the costs of purchasing and installing the bench, keeping it maintained, and handling the donation’s administration and processing. However, depending on our annual tariffs, costs can go up,” said the municipality.

Furthermore, they said it is imperative to note that the deceased must have been a resident of Swakopmund and deceased for at least one year prior to a request, application, and donation for placement of a Memorial Bench. “We will create and maintain a map of available locations at which a request for a Memorial Bench may be accepted,” they said.

The municipality said the style of any Memorial Bench will be consistent with other benches nearby as well as the location and its surrounding. “All benches will meet standards that are established by the Engineering Services, Works Section for design, durability and construction,” they concluded.