Wernhil draws crowds with fashion extravaganza and voucher prizes

Wernhil Shopping Centre in Windhoek was abuzz during September with fashion shows, a model competition as well as a shopper competition with N$40,000 in vouchers redeemable at shops in the CBD mall.

The month-long extravaganza ran from 25 August to 26 September.

Wernhil’s Model competition invited aspiring models from the public to join the runway. Nine models were selected for what was truly the people’s runway, celebrating local modelling talent.

Part of their prize included professional modelling coaching from an experienced choreographer and show director. They also walked home with food products from fellow event sponsor, Pasta Polana.

On the day of the Fashion Show, with the energised Master of Ceremonies, Eddie Ward at the helm, all public models sported looks from TFG Limited and received the added gift of being able to keep their outfits, sponsored by TFG.

Impromptu models Shaun Gereseb, Willy Iteriteka, Delight Makute, Aquella Cloete, Magdalena Nangenda, Geraldine Heuer, Elifas Lineekela, Catherine de Klerk and Mario Tjazerua strutted the runway clad in gear from Totalsports, Sportscene, Exact, The Fix, Foschini, Jet Stores, Relay Jeans and Markhams.

They were joined by models from Diamond International who showcased looks in beachwear, sportswear, casual, smart casual and formal wear from Wernhil tenants: Big Daddy, Edgars, John Craig, Dunns, Legit, Milady’s, Exact, Fabiani, Foschini, Markham, Sportscene, The Fix, Relay Jeans and Totalsports.

A further highlight of the Fashion Show was another proud sponsor of the event, Top Score, showcasing a range of looks on the catwalk. These looks were designed by Diana from Graceys Collections using materials from Top Score packaging and were worn by, Nomvula, Rika Kandanga and Jean Pretorius.

Another important dimension of the extravaganza was its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. On every Saturday from 2 to 30 September 2023, members of the public were invited to donate clothing items, toys, food products and toiletries to care homes, schools and other charitable institutions.

The entire extravaganza was a celebration of Wernhil tenants with Dis-Chem sponsoring the make-up for the models and Mr Price Home sponsoring the décor and stage design.

A stunning Top Score outfit designed by Diana from Graceys Collections (left) and worn by model, Nomvula (right).

The winners of the Shopper Competition joined by the models from the Fashion Show.