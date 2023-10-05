Goethe-Institut invites you to the Family Oktoberfest

The Goethe-Institut Namibia is inviting the public to join them on 7 October for their annual family friendly Oktoberfest. A fun day geared for family and friends filled with activities and give-aways of the best that Goethe-Institut Namibia has to offer.

The festivities will take place at the Institut’s premises opposite the Christuskirche in Windhoek.

The Institute informed that gates will open at 10:00 and close at 22:00, and N$30 will get you in on the day. “From robotics and chess to quick fire German pong, exhibitions and German cuisine, to live music featuring MBIRAVOLUTION,” they exclaimed.

What is an Oktober Fest without the beer? That is why local craft beer will be on sale alongside Weisswurst und Brezel to make it a special almost-Bavarian day.