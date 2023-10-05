Final year education students benefit from sexuality education

A total of 553 final year student teachers benefitted from an online Comprehensive Sexuality Education training workshop, which took place in September.

The Windhoek Office of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said this intensive training programme was designed to enrich the knowledge and teaching skills of pre-service teachers, particularly those in the realm of life skills and health education.

“This initiative was strategically implemented to bolster the future teachers’ readiness to engage students in critical dialogues surrounding sexual education, thereby fostering a generation that is well informed and empowered in addressing these significant topics,” they added.

They highlighted that the training extended beyond the boundaries of HIV education and sexual education. “It also delved into the intrinsic connection between gender inequities and the HIV epidemic and emphasised that societal expectations placed upon individuals based on gender can escalate risk behaviours and vulnerability.”

The training was hosted by the International University of Management, the University of Namibia main campus as well as the Khomasdal and Katima Mulilo campuses and was facilitated by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, and UNESCO.