Former PK de Villiers prefect rewards school from own achievements

Oct 5, 2023

Namibian fashion stylist Reinhard Mahalie introduced the inaugural gifting ceremony of the Reinhard Mahalie English Laurel Floating Trophies, at PK De Villiers Secondary School in Keetmanshoop, on 26 September. He did this in his capacity as alumni and past Deputy Head boy at PK De Villiers Secondary School.

Mahalie said he want to plough back with this initiative to the school and community at large. “My hope is that I encourage and motivate learners to excel in their grades and to transform our Alma Mater into the hub of educational brilliance,” he added.

He said with a sponsorship of N$10,000, he intends to acknowledge students who have displayed exceptional language proficiency, prowess and linguistic passions.“The first two recipients of the Senior Secondary and Advanced Subsidiary trophies are Shahida Engelbrecht and Christa Shapaka,” he concluded.

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

