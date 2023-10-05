Former PK de Villiers prefect rewards school from own achievements

Namibian fashion stylist Reinhard Mahalie introduced the inaugural gifting ceremony of the Reinhard Mahalie English Laurel Floating Trophies, at PK De Villiers Secondary School in Keetmanshoop, on 26 September. He did this in his capacity as alumni and past Deputy Head boy at PK De Villiers Secondary School.

Mahalie said he want to plough back with this initiative to the school and community at large. “My hope is that I encourage and motivate learners to excel in their grades and to transform our Alma Mater into the hub of educational brilliance,” he added.

He said with a sponsorship of N$10,000, he intends to acknowledge students who have displayed exceptional language proficiency, prowess and linguistic passions.“The first two recipients of the Senior Secondary and Advanced Subsidiary trophies are Shahida Engelbrecht and Christa Shapaka,” he concluded.