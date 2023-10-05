Namport signs MoU with Interpol for access to international Central Bureau

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) announced that it has taken a significant step to enhance port security and strengthening global security by formalizing its partnership with the Interpol National Central Bureau for Namibia.

The Memorandum of Understanding provides Namport with direct access to the Interpol Information System to support law enforcement by the Namibian Police for improved security in and around the ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz.

Recognizing the critical role that Namport plays in port security and the overall security of Namibia, it has to safeguard the country’s borders and maritime interests. Given the international obligations under agreements such as the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, Namport upholds specific security measures to protect both its ports and vessels.

Namport Chief Executive, Mr Andrew Kanime stated during the signing ceremony, “The MoU represents a significant milestone in not only enhancing Namibia’s port security but also contributing to global security.”

Lieutenant General Joseph Shimweelao Shikongo, the Inspector General of the Namibian Police, advised both parties to explore further areas of potential cooperation in the ongoing effort to combat crime and ensure the full adherence to the terms and conditions of the MoU.

“This collaboration underlines Namport’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding port integrity, strengthening international partnerships, and protecting the global supply chain, which is of immense value. In a world where ports remain pivotal hubs in the global economy, this initiative reinforces the necessity of continuous and proactive measures to counter threats and maintain the security and efficiency of these vital centers of commerce,” stated the Namport Executive for Commercial Services.

At the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Namibian Ports Authority and Interpol, are the Namport Chief Executive, Mr Andrew Kanime (left) and the Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo.