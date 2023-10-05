National broadcaster launches nbcPlus app

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) recently unveiled a mobile phone app, ‘nbcPlus’, that provides users with access to 11 radio stations and three television stations.

According to NBC, this is a pioneering Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming platform that has changed the way audiences consume television and radio content.

“This innovative platform marks a significant milestone for NBC, solidifying its position as a broadcasting industry pioneer. By introducing nbcPlus in 2018, NBC embarked on a journey to transform the broadcasting landscape. NBC is arguably the first public broadcaster in SADC to venture into an OTT streaming platform,” the Broadcasting Corporation noted, adding that their platform, available via the web browser and Google Stores at https://nbcPlus.na, will soon be accessible on Apple Store.

During the official launch, NBC Director General Stanley Similo noted that nbcPlus offers subscribers a wide range of content, including “the ability to stream linear television, radio channels, and Video on Demand (VOD) content.”

Under the NBC Integrated Strategic Business Plan, Similo stated that the corporation intends to expand from three to seven television channels. He continued: “To ensure a sustainable and seamless streaming experience, nbcPlus boasts a reliable infrastructure for hosting and streaming videos. This infrastructure includes a Content Delivery Network (CDN) designed to deliver content swiftly and reliably to viewers, regardless of location.”

Demonstrating how the application works, NBC Chief Commercial Officer Nico Mwiya highlighted that the app was launched in collaboration with technical local partner ODTV. The development of nbcPlus has been a complex and multi-faceted process that demands the expertise of professionals from diverse fields, he said.

Furthermore, he explained that nbcPlus has a sophisticated video player that can handle a variety of video formats and resolutions.“This player guarantees a smooth and immersive viewing experience for users, enhancing their overall satisfaction,” according to NBC.

“NBC remains committed to delivering high-quality content and enhancing the accessibility of its services to audiences worldwide.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Dr Peya Mushelenga, who was present at the launch, praised the corporation on its ‘strides in” technological advancements and innovation.

“With nbcPlus, NBC redefines how audiences engage with television and radio content, bridging the gap between traditional broadcasting and the digital era. We invite viewers to explore the future of broadcasting by visiting https://nbcPlus.na and stay tuned for its availability on Apple Stores shortly.”