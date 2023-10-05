Livestock farmers in several regions urged to submit claims for drought interventions

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform has instructed all livestock farmers in eight regions to submit drought intervention claims.

The targeted regions include the Khomas, Otjiozondjupa, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Oshana, Zambezi, and Kavango East, and West Regions.

Executive Director at the Ministry, Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata in a statement said that the claims for livestock marketing incentives, subsidy for transportation of livestock to and from grazing areas, subsidy for lease of grazing and lick and fodder subsidy should be submitted to their nearest Agricultural Extension Office.

“These interventions are effective from 1 October 2023 until 31 March 2024 for all the 14 regions. Farmers should provide mandatory documents such as herd statements, certified copies of identity documents, stock bran cards, newest bank confirmation letters and original proof of transaction, or confirmation letter from Traditional Authority where necessary and commission of oath or declaration that they are drought-stricken,” she explained.

She said that provisions of the subsidies will be in place until the grazing conditions improve or until the budget is depleted or whichever comes first

“Please note that regions not mentioned should also, continue to submit their claims. For any related enquiries please communicate with the Ministerial Drought Relief Intervention Office, Government Office Park, Second Floor, Room 274, or call them at 061 206 7529,” she concluded.