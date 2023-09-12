Final round of Good Series to tee off at Omeya

A total of 19 golf players are set to tee off at Omeya Golf Club on Friday, for the final round of this year’s edition of the Nedbank for Good Series.

The 19 participants are the top players drawn from the 10 events that took place this year. The first event of this year’s series kicked off at Omeya Golf Club in February, where Mark Anslow and Leani Engelbrecht scooped top honors, before moving to Gobabis in May, where Francois Binneman and Ester van Taak were victorious.

In June, the series went to Oranjemund, which saw Arno Pienaar and Yolanda Pienaar qualify for the final, Tsumeb, where Videlis Hanganda and Ruanda de Beer secured their place in the final, before shifting to Mariental in July where Kiewiet Dreyer and Celonika Robinson won the male and female categories respectively.

August was the busiest month, with Oshakati, Walvis Bay, and Swakopmund golf courses hosting the country’s top amateur golfers. Antonius Amugongo and Eveline Shilongo won the Oshakati round, followed by Weitz van Niekerk and Estelle Bothma in Walvis Bay, with Kevin Wentzel and Tiekie de Wet, winning the Swakopmund round.

Desmond D’Emiljo and Wilna Bredenhann, closed off the coastal stint, by winning the Henties Bay round in September, with Heinrich Schmidt and Clarisa Chipfupa closing the tally at the recent Windhoek round, which signified the end of the series preliminaries.

Event organiser Dan Zwiebel said everything is set for Namibia’s top amateur golf series, adding that having the final at the jewel of Namibia – Omeya, makes the preparations a lot easier. He paid tribute to the 45 women who participated in this year’s event for the first time as a milestone.

“The addition of the ladies’ section was definitely one of the main milestones this year. Having 45 ladies in total participating in the 2023 series was a major accomplishment, and we look forward to building on it,” he said.

“Every single year, this series keeps on being amazing. I would like to thank every single player who teed it up over the year, every club who generously allowed us to utilise their establishment, all the different committees, and every single person who supported the auctions. Our aim has always been to grow this series from strength to strength,” Zwiebel said.

Nedbank Namibia Communications and Public Relations Manager, Selma Kaulinge said: “As we are about to bid adieu to this year’s edition of the Nedbank for Good Series, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the preliminary round winners who have shown exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the golf series. We are now gearing for the final this coming Friday, and we are excited to see who walks away with the title of champion.”

“The success of the Nedbank for Good Series has been contributed by each and every one of you – our players, and all our supporting teams,” Kaulinge noted.

The event is part of Nedbank Namibia’s commitment to giving back to the community, as the event proceeds are directed towards the Rössing Foundation and its primary beneficiaries, the learners and teachers in rural schools, who have benefited immensely from the Nedbank for Good Series.