Arts and culture sector receives support from local bank

The Windhoek Jazz Festival returns to the capital on Saturday, 7 October 2023, at Vegkop Stadium, located at Windhoek High School and Bank Windhoek has contributed N$650,000 towards the development of the arts and culture sector.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships, Bronwyn Moody, said the Windhoek Jazz Festival promises soulful melodies and enchanting performances and that Bank Windhoek is proud to partner with the City of Windhoek in hosting this event.

After a three-year COVID-19-induced hiatus, the Windhoek Jazz Festival is one of Namibia’s most anticipated events, on the local, national, and international music scenes. Harold Akwenye, spokesperson for the City of Windhoek, has confirmed planning for the event is on track, and that musicians have been diligently rehearsing to perfect their performances.

This year promises to be exceptional, as the event promotes Namibia as a top tourist destination and boosts the local economy.

The legendary South African-born singer-songwriter and guitarist, Jonathan Butler, who resides in California in the United States, will be the main act. Namibian performers, including Suzy Eises, Erna Chimu, Esme Songbird, Bonganisoul, Na Jah, The Yesterdaye, and Savanna Afros, are ready to entertain the audience with home-grown music.

Tight security measures will be in place, and attendees are encouraged to bring their camping chairs and blankets to sit on. Attendees will be allowed to enter the venue with cooler boxes and ice only. Food and drinks will be sold at the venue.

Tickets for the Windhoek Jazz Festival are available on Webtickets for N$300 or can be purchased at the gates for N$350. The gates will open from 16:00 until midnight.