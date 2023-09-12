Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey rates Bank Windhoek at 83%

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline ​Pack, said that the Bank’s customers are at the heart of everything it does.

She said this in reference to remarkable results the Bank received from its Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey conducted this year.

The survey revealed an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 45%, surpassing the industry benchmark of 31%. The world-class Brand Affinity scores stood at 83% and an overall customer satisfaction rating was 76%. “These scores reinforce our dedication to delivering world-class service and fostering lasting relationships,” said Pack. These achievements reflect the Bank’s unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service.”

Pack further explained that the NPS, regarded as a measure of customer loyalty, exceeded expectations, highlighting the strong bonds and trust Bank Windhoek has built with its clientele. She said the Brand Affinity scores further underscore the Bank’s success in creating a brand that resonates with customers.

“With an impressive score of 83%, Bank Windhoek has established itself as a preferred and trusted financial institution in the minds of the community. “We are extremely proud of these remarkable results, which reflect our ongoing commitment to prioritising customer satisfaction,” said Pack.

A Net Promoter Score is a market research metric based on a single survey question asking respondents to rate the likelihood that they would recommend a company, product, or service to a friend or colleague. The survey was conducted by an independent, full-service research and insights company that provides design customer-oriented solutions.

Bank Windhoek’s achievement of an overall customer satisfaction rating of 76% reaffirms its position as a leading bank in Namibia. Pack said that the Bank recognises this success was only possible with its customers’ valuable feedback and trust. “These impressive survey results inspire us to continue our journey toward excellence in customer service.”

Pack concluded that Bank Windhoek expresses gratitude to its employees and loyal customers for their ongoing support, which drives its continuous improvement efforts. “The Bank remains committed to enhancing its offerings and delivering innovative solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations.”