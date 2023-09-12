National Green Hydrogen Roadshow in the north postponed

The National Green Hydrogen Roadshow, a collaborative effort between the government and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen), has postponed the Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, and Oshikoto Cluster meetings, originally scheduled to take place between the 02 to 05 October.

These crucial sessions were designed to encompass Eenhana, Outapi, Oshakati, and Omuthiya, pivotal in our mission to engage communities and share insights about the Hyphen project and the Socio-Economic Development (SED) Framework.

According to a statement this week, due to unforeseen circumstances, this decision is regrettable, yet necessary to ensure the participation of all key stakeholders.

“The entire roadshow schedule will be amended, accommodating this postponement. We are committed to rescheduling these cluster meetings at the earliest feasible date to maintain the momentum of our initiative so that the Government and Hyphen can continue to inform the nation,” the statement added.

The National Green Hydrogen Roadshow, which commenced in August and is scheduled to conclude in November, has garnered widespread interest and participation from diverse communities and stakeholders across Namibia.

The roadshow serves as a platform for the government and Hyphen to interact with communities, showcasing the immense potential of green hydrogen energy and promoting sustainable socio-economic development in Namibia.

Hyphen meanwhile will announce the revised dates and locations for the Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, and Oshikoto Cluster meeting as soon as they have been confirmed, along with the adjusted roadshow schedule.