Africa’s first public refuelling station with onsite green hydrogen production launched near Walvis Bay

By Adolf Kaure.

The Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Iipumbu Shiimi said that Namibia has the potential to be a major exporter of green hydrogen, when he spoke at the Cleanergy Solutions Namibia bricklaying ceremony of Africa’s first public refuelling station with onsite green hydrogen production on the outskirts of Walvis Bay last Thursday.

The ceremony was to mark the start of a green hydrogen station to be build on a 10 hectare land on Farm 58, situated near the harbour town.

“With vast swathes of arid land and an abundance of sunlight, Namibia is poised to harness solar energy on an unprecedented level. With wind energy, especially along the coastal regions where consistent and strong winds prevail, it offers another significant opportunity.”

“These renewable resources have the potential not only to meet Namibia’s domestic energy needs but also to position Namibia as a major exporter of clean energy and goods exhibiting a local carbon content signature, to the region particularly to Europe.”

Namibia signed a special Memorandum of Understanding with the European Union (EU) known as the EU ETS (Emission Trading Scheme).

Under the EU ETS a cap is set on the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions, and emissions allowances are allocated to participating entities.

According to the Minister, the agreement also helps Namibia to have less stringent rules on carbon-based tariffs from the European Union.

“By aligning its industry practices with eco-friendly standards and investing in clean technologies, Namibia cannot only avoid carbon-related tariffs but also solidify its reputation as a responsible and reliable trading partner to the European Union, thus creating the possibility for preferential market access for Namibian products,” said Shiimi.

Cleanergy Solutions Namibia came about due to the collaboration of Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group of Companies as well as European firm CMB Tech.

Namibia’s Green Hydrogen Commissioner, James Mnyupe said that he is “excited to see the private sector spend their resources here instead of somewhere else.”

The Cleanergy Solutions Namibia station is a first of its kind in Africa. It will consist of a public refuelling service station which powers ships and locomotives. This will be due to its 5MW electroliser and a 5MW battery.

Additionally, the project will have a Hydrogen Academy to train future professionals on green hydrogen. In future, the station will start to produce green ammonia.

Apart from reducing carbon emissions, other benefits the project will bring include improved quality of life for locals because of job creation, increasing foreign direct investment into Namibia and helping the country to meet its sustainability goals.

At the Cleanergy Solutions Namibia launch are, from the left, Green Hydrogen Commissioner, James Mnyupe; Chief Executive of CMB Tech, Alexander Saverys; Minister of Finance and Public Enterprise, Hon Iipumbu Shiimi and Executive Chairman of the O&L Group, Sven Thieme. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)