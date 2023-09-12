SA-built Nissan Navara tops in first Bakkie of the Year contest

The Nissan Navara is South Africa’s first Bakkie of the Year, emerging as the judges’ choice after a rigorous judging process conducted by a team that also included the likes of former SA rally star, Sarel van der Merwe.

The Navara came out tops in the 121 kW to 150 kW category of the inaugural Bakkie of the Year contest.

Announcing the Navara’s win, Nissan said it redefines the 4×4 Double Cab segment, not only in terms of the load it can carry but also with its powertrain which is engineererd to tackle the most rugged offroad terrain in Africa.

During the Bakkie of the Year adjudication, all competing entrants were tested for 4×4 driving and ability, offroad performance and towing performance on and offroad.

Nissan Africa Chief Marketing Director, Stefan Haasbroek, said “We are very proud of the Navara’s ongoing performance in these tests by experienced South African motoring teams. After winning Car of the Year in the 4×4 Double Cab category last year, this achievement is testament to the consistency and competitiveness of the Nissan Navara.”

“The locally produced Navara with features such as the 5-link rear coil suspension, is designed to take on the toughest of African terrain, sparking the need for adventure in those behind the wheel,” he said.

The Navara is built at Nissan’s Rosslyn factory near Pretoria.