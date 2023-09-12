Green Enterprise Solutions supports 2023 ICT Summit

Green Enterprise Solutions, a provider of information and communication technology (ICT) services this week announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at this year’s highly anticipated ICT Summit.

The summit is scheduled to take place from 09 to 11 October and will be held at Safari Court in Windhoek.

Green Enterprise Solutions has proudly served as a Sponsor since the inception of the summit, reinforcing its steadfast commitment to fostering technological innovation and digital excellence in Namibia.

Under the overarching theme of “Re-thinking Cybersecurity Investment to Ensure the Digital Economy and Its Opportunities,” the summit promises to be a pivotal event for stakeholders in the ICT industry. Green’s strong presence reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, technology leadership, and its dedication to empowering the digital transformation of Namibia’s corporate landscape.

As part of its engagement at the summit, Green Enterprise Solutions is proud to announce strategic partnerships with industry giants, namely, Veeam and Lenovo. These partnerships are set to further enhance Green’s ability to deliver cutting-edge ICT solutions to its clients, reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

Green Enterprise Solutions will host exclusive breakaway sessions tailored to its customers and summit attendees. These sessions will delve deep into cybersecurity strategies, showcasing the latest trends, and alerting stakeholders to the latest threats, and best practices to safeguard digital assets. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts, gain valuable understandings, and explore innovative solutions that protect their businesses in an increasingly digital world.

“We are excited to take part in the 2023 ICT Summit and look forward to collaborating with Veeam and Lenovo to bring the best of ICT services to our clients,” stated Kehad Snydewel, Managing Director at Green. “Our breakaway sessions will provide a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration, reinforcing our commitment to elevating the ICT landscape in Namibia”.

Green Enterprise Solutions invites all summit attendees to visit its exhibition booth to explore its comprehensive range of ICT services and solutions. The company is eager to engage in meaningful discussions and forge partnerships that will drive the digital future of Namibia.