Select Page

Innovators called to participate at MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar

Posted by | Oct 2, 2023 |

Innovators called to participate at MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar

Mobile Telecommunications Company recently announced a collaboration with ICTechHub and NUST High-Tech Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS) to host the MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar in Windhoek from 15 to 17 November, under the theme of digital inclusivity through innovation.

The bazaar is set to showcase groundbreaking technologies and innovations that are driving progress in the realms of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and Fifth Industrial Revolution (5IR).

Nawa Likando, MTC Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation, commented, “At MTC, we believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change. The MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of digital inclusivity. By collaborating with ICTechHub and NUST, we are creating a platform where groundbreaking ideas can thrive and contribute to the advancement of technology in Namibia and beyond.”

The event will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations that have the potential to revolutionize various industries, with a specific focus on enhancing digital inclusivity. By bringing together a diverse range of participants, including investors, industry stakeholders, mentors, partners, and innovators, the event aims to incubate and absorb their ideas into the market.

Innovators will have the opportunity to present their projects and ideas to potential investors, opening doors for funding and support that can drive their innovations to fruition. Cutting-edge technologies, prototypes, and innovative solutions will be exhibited, demonstrating their potential to revolutionize various industries.

“The MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar seeks to demonstrate how technological advancements contribute to digital inclusivity of rural communities, learners, youth, and elders, among others, not only being consumers but also drivers of innovations and designers of relevant technologies,” added Prof Heike Winschiers-Theophilus, co-founder and lead of the Inclusive and Collaborative Tech Innovation Hub at NUST.

MTC and NUST ICTechHub call on creatives and innovators to submit their creative ideas and participate in the MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar before 13 October 2023 by submitting applications on https://forms.gle/NyomcmDvgSzVdsZ38 .

Areas for consideration are environmental, tourism, arts and culture, education, youth and social services, finance, trade and commerce, health, ICT, labour, works, industrial relations, employment creation, urban-rural development, justice, gender equality, child protection, and defence.

At the event, aspiring startups and innovators will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and potential investors, vying for support to turn their visions into reality.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Local bank announces app that requires no data or credit to do cellphone banking

Local bank announces app that requires no data or credit to do cellphone banking

13 September 2018

Nedbank launches innovative digital commerce platform

Nedbank launches innovative digital commerce platform

16 August 2023

New mobile app helps users optimise lifestyle through genetic data

New mobile app helps users optimise lifestyle through genetic data

6 December 2018

100% 3G roll-out starts with informal settlement near Okahandja

100% 3G roll-out starts with informal settlement near Okahandja

29 November 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<