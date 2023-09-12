Innovators called to participate at MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar

Mobile Telecommunications Company recently announced a collaboration with ICTechHub and NUST High-Tech Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS) to host the MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar in Windhoek from 15 to 17 November, under the theme of digital inclusivity through innovation.

The bazaar is set to showcase groundbreaking technologies and innovations that are driving progress in the realms of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and Fifth Industrial Revolution (5IR).

Nawa Likando, MTC Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation, commented, “At MTC, we believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change. The MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of digital inclusivity. By collaborating with ICTechHub and NUST, we are creating a platform where groundbreaking ideas can thrive and contribute to the advancement of technology in Namibia and beyond.”

The event will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations that have the potential to revolutionize various industries, with a specific focus on enhancing digital inclusivity. By bringing together a diverse range of participants, including investors, industry stakeholders, mentors, partners, and innovators, the event aims to incubate and absorb their ideas into the market.

Innovators will have the opportunity to present their projects and ideas to potential investors, opening doors for funding and support that can drive their innovations to fruition. Cutting-edge technologies, prototypes, and innovative solutions will be exhibited, demonstrating their potential to revolutionize various industries.

“The MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar seeks to demonstrate how technological advancements contribute to digital inclusivity of rural communities, learners, youth, and elders, among others, not only being consumers but also drivers of innovations and designers of relevant technologies,” added Prof Heike Winschiers-Theophilus, co-founder and lead of the Inclusive and Collaborative Tech Innovation Hub at NUST.

MTC and NUST ICTechHub call on creatives and innovators to submit their creative ideas and participate in the MTC Tech Innovation Bazaar before 13 October 2023 by submitting applications on https://forms.gle/NyomcmDvgSzVdsZ38 .

Areas for consideration are environmental, tourism, arts and culture, education, youth and social services, finance, trade and commerce, health, ICT, labour, works, industrial relations, employment creation, urban-rural development, justice, gender equality, child protection, and defence.

At the event, aspiring startups and innovators will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and potential investors, vying for support to turn their visions into reality.