Tourists set to secure park permits and tickets in advance through launched online system launched

The Grow Namibia Foundation, last week announced the launch of its ground-breaking ticketing and permit booking system.

This innovative platform, a first-of-its-kind in Namibia, is set to transform the way tourists experience the country’s iconic destinations, starting with Etosha and Sossusvlei National Park permits.

The ticket and permit booking system represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of responsible and sustainable tourism practices. By providing tourists with the opportunity to book park permits or tickets in advance, the aim is to enhance smooth visitor experiences, reduce environmental impact, and contribute to the preservation of Namibia’s pristine treasures, and provide support to the national authorities, such as the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Heritage Council or museums association, to name a few.

“Our goal is to offer tourists a seamless and convenient way to explore Namibia’s stunning national treasures while upholding our commitment to conservation and community empowerment, ” said Heiko Dörgeloh, founder of The Grow Namibia Foundation.

“Through this pioneering system, we aim to strike a harmonious balance between promoting tourism, protecting our natural heritage, providing a convenience service to travellers, operators or agents, and fostering economic opportunities for local conservancies and communities.”

The launch of the tickets and permits booking system is an extension of The Grow Namibia Foundation’s broader mission. With a focus on conservation, sustainability, and community development, the foundation aims to consistently push the boundaries of innovation to create positive change in the Namibian tourism landscape.

By enabling tourists to secure their park permits and tickets in advance, the system seeks to reduce congestion and save time at entrances, minimize the ecological footprint of tourism activities, and provide park authorities with valuable data to manage visitor flows effectively.

Additionally, the platform empowers tourist agents and operators to plan visits with ease, contributing to a more enjoyable and stress-free travel experience.

“We believe that sustainable tourism goes hand in hand with innovative solutions that enhance both visitor satisfaction and environmental protection, along with positive supporting alliances with authorities,” added Heiko.

The launch will begin with Etosha and Sossusvlei park permits, representing two of Namibia’s most iconic and sought-after destinations.

As part of The Grow Namibia Foundation’s holistic approach, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket or permit sold shall be reinvested into conservation efforts and community development initiatives, such as the Namibian Tourism Fund, creating a positive cycle of support for both the environment and the people of Namibia.

For travellers seeking to embark on a journey of discovery while making a meaningful impact, The Grow Namibia Foundation’s booking system presents a unique opportunity. As the platform expands to include more parks and destinations, projects, and initiatives, tourists can look forward to an enhanced, sustainable, and unforgettable exploration of Namibia’s wonder destinations.

For more information about the ticketing and permit booking system, visit: https://tickets.grownamibia.com/