Illuminating possibilities

By Werner Loftus

CEO, Enfin.

In a rapidly evolving world, the pursuit of sustainability is paramount. Enfin, poised to lead in Namibia’s solar funding arena, is driven by a singular guiding principle.

This value, our guiding star, is the belief that businesses should not only thrive but also foster a thriving environment around them. With an average of ten hours of sunshine per day, Namibia is one of the world’s sunniest countries. It has enormous potential for solar energy yet, 60% of the country’s energy is imported from neighbouring countries and 40% of its population is disconnected from the grid.

Nonetheless, Namibia has ambitious goals, according to ClimatePartner.

Sustainability, as we envision it, transcends mere financial gains. It signifies a pledge to a brighter future, where substantial savings and cleaner energy sources prevail. We have observed many role players focusing emphasis on solar and various means to lead this dialogue and action. Namibia has joined the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA), a cohort of African countries that also include Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe meant to accelerate renewables on the continent and pursue green industrialization.

The move by the African Development Bank’s UMDF is part of the “Informal Settlement Renewable Electrification and Upgrading Programme” of the city, which will directly benefit about 200,000 people in Windhoek, where 20% of the population lacks access to electricity.

At Enfin, we are more than just financiers; we are catalysts of change. Our approach is straightforward yet transformative. We understand that solar energy has the potential to revolutionise how businesses operate. By providing tailored funding solutions, we enable enterprises to take strides towards a more sustainable future. With that said, it is critical to collaborate with other neighbouring countries. Namibia has been exemplary in carrying out initiatives that drive this movement. One example is that of the City of Windhoek which plans to construct a 25-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant as part of its broader commitment to diversify its energy sources and reduce its carbon footprint.

The project, set to be developed on a build, own, and operate model, aims to not only power the city but also contribute significantly to its sustainable development. That is the essence of benefiting community members’ long term.

As concerns about climate change and the environmental impact of traditional energy sources continue to mount, the move towards renewable energy solutions, according to the municipality, is both timely and imperative. Another example of companies that have jumped on the wagon prior is Orano Mining Namibia. The 5 MW solar plant developed for Orano Mining Namibia, envisaged to supply part of the power required for the Erongo Desalination Plant (EDP), reached a significant milestone when groundworks at the Trekkopje site commenced recently. This project is part of the Orano group policy aiming to lower its carbon footprint and increase the share of low-carbon electricity at its operating sites worldwide. This narrative must be enhanced to see its desired results long term.

Our journey begins with a principle that echoes through every interaction—integrity. We value transparent communication, ethical practices, and, above all, the trust our clients place in us. Trust is the bedrock of any successful partnership, and we are committed to upholding it in every aspect of our work. Enfin’s stellar success in South Africa equips and inspires us to help Namibian businesses save costs and become more sustainable.

Namibia’s sun-drenched landscapes offer an extraordinary canvas for solar energy solutions, and we recognize the untapped potential within this vast expanse. We are resolute in harnessing it for the mutual benefit of businesses and the environment. Our mission extends beyond financing; it’s about enabling progress, fostering change, and advancing sustainability.

In conclusion, Africa, with its abundant renewable energy resources, has the potential to become a global leader in clean energy production. Opportunity for African nations to tap into their great renewable energy and mineral potential to drive green industrialisation locally while reinforcing the energy transition worldwide.

ENFIN will host a free information sharing session around Solar Energy at the Hilton Hotel on 17 October and more information may be obtained from [email protected].