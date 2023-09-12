Dr Martha Uumati bags Institute of People Management MD award

Dr. Martha Uumati, Managing Director of Erongo Marine Enterprises, was awarded Managing Director of the Year by the Institute of People Management (IPM) Namibia at their 13th IPM Excellence Gala Dinner in Swakopmund.

The Awards recognised Chief Executive Officers and MDs for their contribution to Human Resources (HR) for being champions and successfully driving HR strategy from the top.

IPM Namibia celebrated Dr Uumati as a trailblazer and authentic leader, a recipient of the African Achievers Award for her work in social impact, a Business Hall of Famer, and a woman who believes in broad-based economic empowerment of workers through the Erongo Marine Harambee Trust, through which their own employees benefit and share in the companies’ profits.

IPM Namibia said the Namibia Wildlife Resorts were awarded the IPM Corporate Employing Most Student in recognition of their success rate for having given over 254 students an opportunity to do their internships with them. “Nomad African Wellness Spa received the IPM Corporate Employing Most Persons that are Differently Abled in recognition for employing disabled employees from disadvantaged backgrounds and giving them meaningful employment opportunities,” they added.

They further highlighted that Cathy Kambanda received the IPM Humanitarian Award, an award given to an individual who made an impact on society by bettering the lives of others. “Kambanda is the Founder and CEO of National Mental Health Care Namibia (NMHCN), an organisation that focuses on depression and mental health issues. She has dedicated her life to raising awareness around mental health and depression and helping fellow Namibians with therapy and advice where her exceptional work continues to make a difference and the award is accompanied by N$10 000,” they emphasized.

The IPM Social Upliftment Award was given to Teresia Manga, a Swakopmund resident from the DRC informal settlement, which was given to her to assist her and is accompanied by a cash contribution of N$ 10,000. “The IPM HR Excellence Award was given to Lisa Matomola, who is the Founder and Managing Consultant of Hito HR and Training. The award recognises an HR individual, that has made a valuable contribution to the HR profession. Matomola is celebrated for her sterling work in the HR field and for having released her new book titled ‘People First’,” they said.

The IPM HR Director of the Year Award was given to Kingsley Guiseb, who is the Chief Human Capital Officer at NWR. “The Award recognised the HR Director that has made the best strategic impact in business. Guiseb was specifically honoured with this award as a seasoned HR Practitioner, a champion in strategy implementation, and one that championed his organisation as an employer of choice in the hospitality industry,” they concluded.