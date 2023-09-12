Matyayi familiarises himself with staff and departments

The City of Windhoek’s Chief Executive, Moses Matyayi, recently visited departments to familiarize himself with their operations and increase communication and collaboration with staff.

The City of Windhoek said the visits started on 25 September, but on 27 September the Chief Executive met with strategic executives, managers, and staff members from the City Police and Electricity Department, where he listened to their presentations, reports, feedback, and suggestions and he also inspected some of the facilities and projects under each department’s purview.

Matyayi expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the work done by the various departments in fulfilling their mandates and serving the residents of Windhoek. “I acknowledge the challenges and constraints faced by some of the departures due to limited resources, outdated systems, or external factors, but I assure you that I will do my best to address your concerns and support your efforts in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of your operations,” he assured the staff.

He has also urged staff to work together across departments and with other stakeholders in order to provide quality services to residents. “I am excited about working with each department and confident that with the help of all staff members and stakeholders, the City will be able to realize its vision of becoming a sustainable and caring city by 2027,” he emphasized.

Matyayi said he wants to ensure that all City employees are aligned with the City’s strategic direction and committed to achieving its goals and highlighted the importance of organizational values in achieving their vision and mission.

He has already been to the departments of electricity, human resources, and The City Police, and his departmental visits are expected to continue until the end of October.